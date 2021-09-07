Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMAB. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after buying an additional 1,078,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $169,755,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,527,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,219,000 after buying an additional 260,648 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock opened at $48.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.78.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.