Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gentex were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.