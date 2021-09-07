Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.55

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.55 and last traded at $90.55, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glanbia from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $1.6591 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

