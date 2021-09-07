GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,488.20 ($19.44) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The firm has a market cap of £74.88 billion and a PE ratio of 17.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,449.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,366.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.92%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.