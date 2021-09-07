Glencore (LON:GLEN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $533.96

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.96 ($6.98) and traded as low as GBX 332.60 ($4.35). Glencore shares last traded at GBX 338.20 ($4.42), with a volume of 29,791,851 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Glencore from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 334 ($4.36) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 533.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £45.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

