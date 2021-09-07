Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Trading Down 0.1%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65. Approximately 424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGMC. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the second quarter worth about $1,448,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

