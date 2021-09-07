Glitch (GLCH) Price Reaches $0.37 on Major Exchanges

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Glitch has a market capitalization of $29.32 million and $1.50 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded 49.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00056710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.83 or 0.00127330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00175242 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,602.13 or 0.07796164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,526.22 or 1.00697694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $418.55 or 0.00905875 BTC.

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

