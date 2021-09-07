Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.81.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $158.35. 43,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,146. The firm has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.90. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

