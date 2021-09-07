Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Down 7.1% This Week

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $52,589.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00058930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00146900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.71 or 0.00733284 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

