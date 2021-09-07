Global X Uranium ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URA)

Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 32,828 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 579% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,835 call options.

URA stock traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. 74,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,363. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $24.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,220,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 397,291 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,912,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,098,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,636,000.

