GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) and Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Financial Comparison

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Cars.com alerts:

This table compares Cars.com and GoodRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 1.53 -$817.12 million $0.84 14.49 GoodRx $550.70 million 29.92 -$293.62 million ($0.96) -43.39

GoodRx has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cars.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cars.com and GoodRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 8 0 2.89 GoodRx 1 5 9 0 2.53

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 38.77%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $47.47, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Given Cars.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cars.com is more favorable than GoodRx.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.02% 13.06% 4.25% GoodRx -50.01% -39.62% -19.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.9% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cars.com beats GoodRx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.