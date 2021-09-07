Goose Finance Price Hits $0.55 on Top Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $957,504.71 and approximately $237,478.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00736806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance (EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io . The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

