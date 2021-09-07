Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of LON GSF traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 113.50 ($1.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,480. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 100.30 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 116 ($1.52). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 111.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.30. The stock has a market cap of £313.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

