Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 105,411 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSEV. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

