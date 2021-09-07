Gourmet Galaxy 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.40 Million (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $864,432.41 and approximately $1.40 million worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00063376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00016546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00145183 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.06 or 0.00741802 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

