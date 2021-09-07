Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,620 at Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFTU. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,274.17 ($16.65).

GFTU stock traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,375 ($17.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.62). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,282.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,166.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

