Grammer (ETR:GMM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.69

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.69 ($29.05) and traded as low as €22.90 ($26.94). Grammer shares last traded at €23.20 ($27.29), with a volume of 66 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $345.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €24.57 and its 200-day moving average is €24.69.

Grammer Company Profile (ETR:GMM)

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.