GravityCoin (GXX) Price Tops $0.0028 on Major Exchanges

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $17,665.93 and approximately $6.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00060181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00182546 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.69 or 0.07106513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,879.17 or 0.99664362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.66 or 0.00726365 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,263,529 coins. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

