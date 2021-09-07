Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.88

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$14.88 and traded as low as C$13.39. Great Bear Resources shares last traded at C$13.58, with a volume of 24,448 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$775.89 million and a P/E ratio of -129.33.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.1098358 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

