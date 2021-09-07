Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 57.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,617 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Green Dot worth $11,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Green Dot by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 2,977.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,634 shares of company stock worth $345,652. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

NYSE GDOT opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

