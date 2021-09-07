Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) traded down 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.86. 1,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 3,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA is a holding company, which invests, reinvests, owns, manages, and trades shares in companies.It operates through the following segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. The Holding segment manages investments, non-consolidated operating companies, and associates.

