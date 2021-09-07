Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post $217.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.16 million and the lowest is $204.84 million. Groupon posted sales of $304.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $987.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $982.61 million to $992.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.12 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Groupon.

GRPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRPN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,214,334 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $95,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,508 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $88,882,000 after buying an additional 110,913 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 6.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,706 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $70,899,000 after buying an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.2% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,500 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Groupon by 410.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $44,187,000 after buying an additional 823,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Groupon stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.15. Groupon has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.35 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

