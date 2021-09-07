Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) Shares Up 2.7%

Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) shares shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.80. 224,224 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,260,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grove stock. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grove, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Shay Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Grove as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

