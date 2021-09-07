GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRWG opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00 and a beta of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

