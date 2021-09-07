Grumpy.finance Market Capitalization Tops $867,876.61 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $867,876.61 and $12,557.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grumpy.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00059822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00150681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00044778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.83 or 0.00741460 BTC.

Grumpy.finance Coin Profile

Grumpy.finance (GRUMPY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,903,923,604,469 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grumpy.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grumpy.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.