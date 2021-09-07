Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.10 and last traded at $11.09. Approximately 66,676 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 932,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,062 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 770,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth about $5,330,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,122,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

