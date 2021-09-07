Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $23.10. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Grupo Simec from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $762.02 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

