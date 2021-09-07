GSI Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,455 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Office Realty Trust comprises about 1.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

PDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.70. 10,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.05. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.57 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.