GSI Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,980 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for approximately 2.7% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $5,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRC stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,084. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.98. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $52.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 48.98, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 84.75%.

SRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

