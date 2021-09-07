GSI Capital Advisors LLC Sells 156,700 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 73.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 156,700 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 3.1% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

PLD stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $137.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

