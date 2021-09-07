Gulden (NLG) Tops One Day Volume of $29,917.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last week, Gulden has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $9.78 million and approximately $29,917.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00377573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 551,879,780 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

