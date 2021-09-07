GX Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 14th (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

GX Acquisition Corp. II’s (NASDAQ:GXIIU) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, September 14th. GX Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of NASDAQ GXIIU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXIIU. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $14,895,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 162,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,997,000.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.