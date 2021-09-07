H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.04. 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 74,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $165.37 million, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 0.51.

About H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

