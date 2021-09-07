HaloDAO (RNBW) 1-Day Volume Hits $7,096.00

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, HaloDAO has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. HaloDAO has a market cap of $3.38 million and $7,096.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001297 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00129543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00179962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.23 or 0.07186867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.19 or 1.00056786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00890861 BTC.

About HaloDAO

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

