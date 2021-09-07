Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

