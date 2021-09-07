Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,729 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Exelixis worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $52,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $68,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Exelixis in the first quarter worth $135,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $21.32.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $385.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,014,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $3,393,200. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

