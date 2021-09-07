Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $116.89 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

