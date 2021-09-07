Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.06% of MasTec worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,514,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,066,000 after purchasing an additional 607,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after buying an additional 102,552 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,099,000 after purchasing an additional 106,089 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 801,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,144,000 after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 29.4% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 707,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,253,000 after acquiring an additional 160,528 shares during the period. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTZ opened at $91.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.08.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.08.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

