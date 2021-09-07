Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 79,816 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 79,816 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,782,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,936,000 after buying an additional 361,036 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 165,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

