Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,439. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $341.53 on Tuesday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

