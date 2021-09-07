Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 54.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in American Express by 4.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,600 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 34.9% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $159.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.15.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

