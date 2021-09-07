Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,346,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 148.5% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 115,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 5.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $112.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.10 and a 52 week high of $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

