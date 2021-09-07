Hancock Whitney Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,554 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.18% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000.

COMT opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.69. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $35.10.

