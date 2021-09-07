Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.47 Million Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.10% of Diodes worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Diodes by 1.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $327,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,152,541.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total transaction of $113,529.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,424.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,975 shares of company stock worth $11,451,610. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.45. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

