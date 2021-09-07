Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.11% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 283,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMHC. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

TMHC opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $33.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

