Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Repligen by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $101,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens raised their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $292.42 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $138.00 and a 12 month high of $293.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.23.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

