Hancock Whitney Corp Has $4.77 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,574 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $282.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

