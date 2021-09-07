Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,302 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,475.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $136.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $130.27 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.94 and a 200-day moving average of $166.89.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

