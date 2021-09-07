Hancock Whitney Corp Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $8,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BIO opened at $819.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $730.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $644.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.84 and a 12 month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.58, for a total transaction of $475,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

