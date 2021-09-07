Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 39.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,888 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LSI opened at $128.45 on Tuesday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $68.31 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.56%.

LSI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

